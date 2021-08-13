Advertisement

Anderson HR for Chisox, walkoff end in Field of Dreams game

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against...
Chicago White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn warms up in the outfield before a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 9:44 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (AP) - Tim Anderson hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning into the cornfield to end the Field of Dreams game in cinematic fashion.

The Chicago White Sox outslugged the New York Yankees 9-8 in the first Major League Baseball game in Iowa. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each hit two-run homers in the top of the ninth off Liam Hendriks as the movie-themed throwback event became a home run hitting contest into the cornfield.

There were eight longballs in all, two by Judge in front of the crowd of 7,832.

8/12/2021 9:32:48 PM (GMT -6:00)

