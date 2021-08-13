AEG Presents is now requiring proof of vaccination, impacting several big concert venues in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - Another major business is requiring proof of vaccinations, impacting concert venues across the country.

AEG Presents shared the update on Thursday that all crew and ticket holders at all of its U.S. venues will need to prove they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. AEG Presents owns six venues in Colorado including Fiddler’s Green just outside Denver and the 1stBank Center in Broomfield.

The vaccination policy will be in full effect no later than Oct. 1.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and Chairman and CEO, AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers.”

The vaccination policy will be implemented as an open-ended one, with any changes or reversals informed by updates relating to infection rates, transmission data, variant developments, and local and federal regulations.

