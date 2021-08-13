Advertisement

2 travelers arrested in Hawaii for alleged fake vaccine cards, official says

Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.
Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung were arrested Sunday.(Dept. of Public Safety)
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (KHNL/Gray News) - Authorities from the Hawaii Attorney General’s office arrested two visitors from the mainland for allegedly attempting to skirt the state’s Safe Travels program, KHNL reported.

The travelers were arrested Sunday at the Daniel K. Inouye Airport, the AG’s office said. Investigators found they were allegedly in violation of the travel rules for using fake vaccination cards to come to the islands.

Investigators were following up on a tip from a community member.

Falsifying a vaccination card carries a fine of up to $5,000 and/or a term in prison for up to a year.

The travelers — identified as Norbert Chung and Trevor Chung — were charged and arraigned Wednesday morning.

“Attorney General investigators are committed to ensuring all such leads are investigated and thank the community for their assistance and support,” the AG’s office said in a statement.

“Along those lines, the Department of the Attorney General will investigate and prosecute those who cheat the Safe Travels program, which was established to keep our islands safe.”

Additional details were not provided.

Copyright 2021 KHNL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Police say they arrested the robbery suspect following a high-speed chase, a foot chase, and...
Police: Robbery suspect arrested after chase, rams into 2 police cruisers
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust
File photo.
CALL FOR ACTION INVESTIGATION: 4-year-old in Manitou Springs died from fentanyl overdose, according to coroner report

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
Marce Herz Middle School in Arrowcreek will eventually be home to roughly 1400 students from...
Dozens of students exposed to COVID-19 after parent sent child who tested positive to Nevada school
Though currently a tropical depression, Fred may be a tropical storm by the time it reaches...
Fred may regain tropical storm strength as it nears Florida
Pikes Peak Community College
Pikes Peak Community College offering free textbooks for students
Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with...
1 killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Englewood