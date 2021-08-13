Advertisement

1 killed, another seriously injured in crash Friday morning in Englewood

Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with...
Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries from a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Gilpin Street.(CBS4 Denver)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:47 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado State Patrol says one person has died and another was sent to the hospital with serious injuries from a crash early Friday morning. The crash happened near East Hampden Avenue and South Gilpin Street.

Troopers say one of the drivers died at the scene, and another driver, a 50-year-old woman, was taken to the hospital with “serious bodily injury”.

The scene is still active and tow trucks are working on removing the vehicles involved. CSP says a third car that was parked might have been involved in the crash.

The cause is still unknown and troopers say it is still too early to know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

