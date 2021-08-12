Advertisement

Police: Robbery suspect arrested after chase, ramming police cruiser

Police say they arrested the robbery suspect following a high-speed chase, a foot chase, and...
Police say they arrested the robbery suspect following a high-speed chase, a foot chase, and the suspect hitting two vehicles with his car.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:37 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected robber ended his night in police custody despite multiple alleged tries at escaping officers.

Police say they first encountered the suspect after responding to a reported robbery at the south end of Memorial Park just after 10 Wednesday night. The robber had been armed with a weapon.

“A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle at a nearby business and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The chase became unsafe to the public due to how fast the suspect was traveling, and police let him go. But he didn’t travel far, and it wasn’t long before officers located him in a neighborhood just a mile from the robbery site.

“The suspect refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and again attempted to elude officers in the vehicle,” police said.

While trying to speed away, the suspect crashed into a police cruiser, then rammed a parked vehicle, pushing it up onto the sidewalk. An officer rear-ended the suspect to block him in.

The suspect allegedly made one last attempt at getting away, jumping out of his car and sprinting from the scene.

“Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect without further incident,” police said.

Police have identified the suspect as Monta Smith.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School
1 person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning
From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Police on the scene of a crash at Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs on Aug. 11, 2021.
Pedestrian killed in collision on Academy near Maizeland
File photo.
Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust

Latest News

Alamosa Police Logo
Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa
Delta variant filling CO hospital beds with younger patients
I-70 through Glenwood Canyon on Aug. 1, 2021.
I-70 to reopen in Glenwood Canyon beginning Saturday
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust