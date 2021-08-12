Police: Robbery suspect arrested after chase, ramming police cruiser

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspected robber ended his night in police custody despite multiple alleged tries at escaping officers.

Police say they first encountered the suspect after responding to a reported robbery at the south end of Memorial Park just after 10 Wednesday night. The robber had been armed with a weapon.

“A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle at a nearby business and a vehicle pursuit was initiated,” police wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The chase became unsafe to the public due to how fast the suspect was traveling, and police let him go. But he didn’t travel far, and it wasn’t long before officers located him in a neighborhood just a mile from the robbery site.

“The suspect refused to comply with commands to exit the vehicle and again attempted to elude officers in the vehicle,” police said.

While trying to speed away, the suspect crashed into a police cruiser, then rammed a parked vehicle, pushing it up onto the sidewalk. An officer rear-ended the suspect to block him in.

The suspect allegedly made one last attempt at getting away, jumping out of his car and sprinting from the scene.

“Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect without further incident,” police said.

Police have identified the suspect as Monta Smith.

