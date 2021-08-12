More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - After a manhunt that lasted several days more people are facing charges tied to the escape of an inmate in Colorado.

Chancey Colwell was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison for attempted murder of a peace officer. Colwell had fired shots at deputies, police officers and Colorado State Patrol during a chase that spanned Fremont and Teller Counties. Colwell had escaped the Teller County Jail early Friday morning and was captured in Canon City on Tuesday. Thanks to a tip, authorities learned Colwell was at a home in the 200 block of Pear Street. When officers arrived at the scene, Colwell tried to run but was caught soon after.

At least seven other people were in and around the home Colwell was likely hiding out in. Six of those seven are each facing a charge of aiding escape and accessory to crime. One of them was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Police shared the names and charges the seven people are facing:

-Kyra Arnold (23) of Pueblo was arrested for Aiding Escape and Accessory to Crime. Bond was set at $25,000.

-Danielle Hall (29) of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape, Accessory to Crime, and Child Abuse. Bond was set at $50,000.

-Jaclyn Johnson (34) of Cañon City was arrested on an Outstanding Warrant. The bond was a $1,500 Personal Recognizance Bond.

-Elizabeth Marrs (22) of Rockvale was arrested for Aiding Escape, Accessory to Crime and Child Abuse. Bond was set at $25,000.

-Shanna McCain (43) of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape and Accessory to Crime. Bond was set at $25,000.

-David Smith (39) of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape and Accessory to Crime. Bond was set at $10,000.

-Branden Zagorianakos (23) of Cañon City was arrested for Aiding Escape, Accessory to Crime, Domestic Violence, and an Outstanding Warrant. Bond was set at $25,000.

