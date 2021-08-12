Advertisement

Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa

Alamosa Police Logo
Alamosa Police Logo(City of Alamosa)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 6:51 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Alamosa.

Police officers were called to 1002 State Avenue for a welfare check back on Aug. 7. The neighborhood is just northwest of Boyd Park. After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home and found the body of 45-year-old Teoxiuitl Greer.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police announced on Wednesday they believe Greer was killed by another person.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim,” a news release from Alamosa Police reads. “This investigation is still active and ongoing and more information will be forthcoming as it becomes available and is verified.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School
1 person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning
File photo.
Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
Teller County inmate captured after an escape.
CAPTURED: An inmate who escaped the Teller County Jail was caught on Tuesday
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday

Latest News

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
William Johns
Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust
A truck caught fire near I-25 in Colorado Springs on Aug. 11 causing backups for nearly an hour.
Vehicle fire causes traffic issues during Rush Hour at I-25 and Cimarron in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
8/11/21
WATCH: CSFD extinguishes truck fire near I-25 on Aug. 11