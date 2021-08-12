Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - A homicide investigation is underway in Alamosa.

Police officers were called to 1002 State Avenue for a welfare check back on Aug. 7. The neighborhood is just northwest of Boyd Park. After getting a search warrant, officers searched the home and found the body of 45-year-old Teoxiuitl Greer.

The cause of death is under investigation, but police announced on Wednesday they believe Greer was killed by another person.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the victim,” a news release from Alamosa Police reads. “This investigation is still active and ongoing and more information will be forthcoming as it becomes available and is verified.”

