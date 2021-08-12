Advertisement

Health & Human Services orders COVID-19 shots for some of its workers

FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021, file photo Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Joe Biden's budget request, at the Capitol in Washington. The federal Health and Human Services Department is requiring employees who provide care or services for patients to get their COVID-19 shots, officials announced Thursday, Aug. 12. The order from Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service, and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.(J. Scott Applewhite | AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON -- The federal Department of Health and Human Services is requiring employees who provide care for patients to get their COVID-19 shots.

The order from HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra will affect more than 25,000 clinicians, researchers, contractors, trainees and volunteers with the National Institutes of Health, the Indian Health Service and the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

It applies to employees who regularly interact with patients, or whose duties could put them in contact with patients. Government agencies and private companies are issuing vaccine mandates as the aggressive delta variant sweeps across the country.

The decision by HHS follows the Veterans Affairs order last month that its health care workers get vaccinated, and the recent announcement by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that U.S. service members will be required to get their COVID-19 shots to maintain military readiness.

