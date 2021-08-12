Governor Polis launching COVID-19 testing program to keep students in-person for the 2021-2022 school year

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis announced Thursday in a press conference, the state is launching a new program aimed at keeping COVID-19 numbers down as students head back to school.

“We will not allow hangups in particular prevention protocols to prevent kids from being in-person in schools, which is the best environment to learn. They’ve already lost half a year, or 3/4 of a year depending on where you are in the state and we can’t afford to lose more of that” says Governor Polis.

In September the state will be launching a “free COVID-19 school screening testing program” for all K-12 schools to participate in across the state for the 2021-2022 school year. Here’s how it will work: Schools/ Districts can opt into the program and the state will either send them COVID-19 testing supplies and staff to administer the test depending on the option they choose. Students under the age of 18 will need parental consent to have the test done every week.

The governor says there are several precautions being taken by districts across the state to make sure students stay in-person this year. “Remember none of these are a silver bullet for stopping COVID-19, so it’s some combination for the safe as possible school environment, so mask wearing, social distancing, cohorting, ventilation surveillance testing. We’re doing all of those things,” says Governor Jared Polis.

Governor Polis also says the state is working on an incentive program that would give out anywhere between $5 to $25 dollars to families that choose to participate in this program. This project is reportedly all federally funded.

11 News reached out to several school districts in El Paso and Pueblo Counties; many of them say they are still learning about this program and have not decided if they will participate or not.

Watch the full press conference with Governor Jared Polis below:

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

