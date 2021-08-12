Advertisement

Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust

William Johns
William Johns(CSPD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:18 PM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs made a major drug bust and believe they have their prime suspect in custody.

On Wednesday, the department shared details on the case with the public. The Metro VNI Street Team initiated an investigation last year regarding alleged drug deals from an auto body shop located in the 500 block of Arrawanna Drive. The area is just southwest of the Citadel Mall off E. Platte Avenue.

Investigators which included members of the FBI identified the main source of supply for the body shop and a search warrant was executed at the shop along with a residence on Bowser Drive. Bowser Drive is just to the northwest of the Citadel Mall. Authorities seized the following:

-16 pounds of heroin

-4 pounds of methamphetamine

-4 pounds of cocaine

-4,722 DU of fentanyl pills (M-30 pills)

-353 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

-6 pounds of high-quality refined marijuana flower

-$99,146 in U.S. currency

-13 firearms (four of the firearms were confirmed stolen)

The prime suspect was identified as William Johns. Johns was arrested on Aug. 4 and faces multiple felony charges tied to the distribution of illegal drugs. His first appearance in this case is scheduled for Aug. 17.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School
1 person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning
File photo.
Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
Teller County inmate captured after an escape.
CAPTURED: An inmate who escaped the Teller County Jail was caught on Tuesday
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday

Latest News

From top left to top right: Colwell, Arnold, Hall, Johnson. From bottom left to bottom right:...
More people face charges following a manhunt for an escaped convict in Colorado
Alamosa Police Logo
Homicide investigation underway in Alamosa
A truck caught fire near I-25 in Colorado Springs on Aug. 11 causing backups for nearly an hour.
Vehicle fire causes traffic issues during Rush Hour at I-25 and Cimarron in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
8/11/21
WATCH: CSFD extinguishes truck fire near I-25 on Aug. 11