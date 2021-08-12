Colorado Springs police seize 16 pounds of heroin and make arrest in major drug bust

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs made a major drug bust and believe they have their prime suspect in custody.

On Wednesday, the department shared details on the case with the public. The Metro VNI Street Team initiated an investigation last year regarding alleged drug deals from an auto body shop located in the 500 block of Arrawanna Drive. The area is just southwest of the Citadel Mall off E. Platte Avenue.

Investigators which included members of the FBI identified the main source of supply for the body shop and a search warrant was executed at the shop along with a residence on Bowser Drive. Bowser Drive is just to the northwest of the Citadel Mall. Authorities seized the following:

-16 pounds of heroin

-4 pounds of methamphetamine

-4 pounds of cocaine

-4,722 DU of fentanyl pills (M-30 pills)

-353 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

-6 pounds of high-quality refined marijuana flower

-$99,146 in U.S. currency

-13 firearms (four of the firearms were confirmed stolen)

The prime suspect was identified as William Johns. Johns was arrested on Aug. 4 and faces multiple felony charges tied to the distribution of illegal drugs. His first appearance in this case is scheduled for Aug. 17.

