Colorado governor to celebrate 24th Anniversary of ‘South Park’ with show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in livestream conversation

In this June 15, 2015, file photo, "South Park" creators Matt Stone, left, and Trey Parker...
In this June 15, 2015, file photo, "South Park" creators Matt Stone, left, and Trey Parker discuss a video game.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:47 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTH PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The show “South Park” is known around the world and is focused on four fictional boys from the real-life Colorado town.

Despite the fact it is a cartoon about kids in elementary school, parents should keep their own children far away from the show until they are mature enough to watch! The show is a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series and often times the plot is centered around actual issues or landmarks in Colorado. Colorado’s governor will be celebrating the 24th anniversary of the show during a livestream conversation about it on Friday!

The governor is expected to stream it on his Facebook page at about 9:30 in the morning on Aug. 13.

Parker and Stone recently grabbed headlines across the state with a report they are interested in buying the iconic restaurant Casa Bonita. The creative duo made headlines around the world recently when Viacom CBS announced a massive deal that will bring 14 new South Park movies to Paramount+.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

