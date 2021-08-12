Colorado governor to celebrate 24th Anniversary of ‘South Park’ with show creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone in livestream conversation

SOUTH PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The show “South Park” is known around the world and is focused on four fictional boys from the real-life Colorado town.

Despite the fact it is a cartoon about kids in elementary school, parents should keep their own children far away from the show until they are mature enough to watch! The show is a Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series and often times the plot is centered around actual issues or landmarks in Colorado. Colorado’s governor will be celebrating the 24th anniversary of the show during a livestream conversation about it on Friday!

The governor is expected to stream it on his Facebook page at about 9:30 in the morning on Aug. 13.

Parker and Stone recently grabbed headlines across the state with a report they are interested in buying the iconic restaurant Casa Bonita. The creative duo made headlines around the world recently when Viacom CBS announced a massive deal that will bring 14 new South Park movies to Paramount+.

