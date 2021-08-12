Advertisement

Children’s Hospital Colorado to require all employees to be fully vaccinated by October

Photo courtesy Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.
(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:16 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Children’s Hospital Colorado is joining the growing number of businesses and organizations across the country to mandate vaccines for employees.

“As the primary provider of specialized care for children in our 7-state region, Children’s Hospital Colorado takes our responsibility very seriously. Vaccines are essential in the fight against COVID-19, and essential in providing safe care to our community. This decision affirms our commitment to the safety and care for our team members and for those we serve,” said Jena Hausmann, president and CEO of Children’s Colorado, in a statement to 11 News.

The pediatric health care system announced the move Thursday and said employees will have until Oct. 1 to complete the vaccine series.

A completed vaccine series will also be a requirement for anyone wanting to work for Children’s Hospital Colorado. This policy applies to all employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff, the health care system said.

Currently, seven kids under 10 are hospitalized for COVID-19 in Colorado.

“With a busy respiratory season already well underway, Children’s Colorado remains committed to creating policies and processes that keep our employees, patients and families safe and well-supported,” Children’s Hospital Colorado said.

