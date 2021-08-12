Boy or girl? Cheyenne Mountain Zoo does perfect gender reveal for baby hippo
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pulled off the perfect gender reveal stunt for a baby hippo on Thursday!
The zoo put colored dye inside a watermelon and fed it to the new baby’s father. The dye of course was safe for Biko the hippo to eat. You can watch the reveal below:
Quick facts on the new baby hippo:
· Born July 20
· Mom: Zambezi (zam-BEE-zee)
· Dad: Biko (BEE-koh)
· First hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years
· Baby weighs 115 pounds
· Guests can visit mom and baby in Water’s Edge: Africa, the Zoo’s newest exhibit
· Advance tickets to the Zoo are required and available at cmzoo.org/visit
