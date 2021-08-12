Advertisement

Boy or girl? Cheyenne Mountain Zoo does perfect gender reveal for baby hippo

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 3:43 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo pulled off the perfect gender reveal stunt for a baby hippo on Thursday!

The zoo put colored dye inside a watermelon and fed it to the new baby’s father. The dye of course was safe for Biko the hippo to eat. You can watch the reveal below:

Baby Hippo Sex Reveal!

Ladies and gentlemen, the time has arrived for the baby hippo sex reveal! Water's Edge: Africa Lead Keeper, Philip, is joined by the calf's father, Biko, to mark the special occasion. The commissary team at #CMZoo prepared a special treat for the 18-year-old hippo dad; a watermelon with the insides dyed with animal-safe food coloring to indicate the sex of the baby. What color will it be? Watch this for the 'smashing' reveal!

Posted by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo on Thursday, August 12, 2021

Quick facts on the new baby hippo:

· Born July 20

· Mom: Zambezi (zam-BEE-zee)

· Dad: Biko (BEE-koh)

· First hippo born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in 32 years

· Baby weighs 115 pounds

· Guests can visit mom and baby in Water’s Edge: Africa, the Zoo’s newest exhibit

· Advance tickets to the Zoo are required and available at cmzoo.org/visit

