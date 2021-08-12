Advertisement

2 crashes force shutdown of SB I-25 at Fountain

State Patrol says two crashes occurred within 2 miles of each other on southbound I-25 by the...
State Patrol says two crashes occurred within 2 miles of each other on southbound I-25 by the Fountain exits on Aug. 12, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A pair of crashes has tangled traffic just south of Colorado Springs early Thursday afternoon.

State Patrol tells 11 News the crashes happened within 2 miles of one another, both on southbound I-25. The first involved just one vehicle, a camper trailer, which flipped over on the interstate just after 11 a.m. at mile marker 130.

No injuries were reported, but southbound I-25 has had to be closed for crews to right the trailer.

Thirty minutes later, three vehicles collided near the Mesa Ridge Parkway exit (132). A spokesperson with State Patrol says a vehicle hauling a trailer triggered a chain reaction crash involving an SUV and a Honda CRV. The spokesperson did not know what caused the collision. No injuries were reported.

As of 12:50 p.m., I-25 southbound is closed at exit 132.

