Vehicle fire causes traffic issues during Rush Hour at I-25 and Cimarron in Colorado Springs on Wednesday
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:25 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A vehicle fire was causing issues during Rush Hour on Wednesday in Colorado Springs.
Heavy smoke could be seen at about 5:20 p.m. in the area of I-25 and Cimarron (Highway 24). The northbound entrance ramp from Cimarron was closed at the time. The fire was extinguished by 5:40 p.m. but the ramp was still closed. No one was injured in the incident.
The on-ramp was back open at about 6 p.m.
