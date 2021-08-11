Advertisement

WATCH: Manitou Springs City Council discusses COVID-19; mask requirement started on Monday

By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:38 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Manitou City Council Members discussed COVID-19 restrictions during a work session Monday night.

You can watch a replay of the work session at the top of this article from the 11 Breaking News Center. Starting on Monday, all Manitou Springs city-owned buildings require masks to be worn. The guidelines are identical to what the city implemented in 2020, meaning that if you are sitting at a desk and 6-feet away from other individuals, then you are not required to wear a mask. The mask requirement applies to all vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, including all visitors within buildings.

Background on the discussion, which includes data as of Aug. 6:

-El Paso County positivity rate: 6.21%

-El Paso County hospitalizations from July 5th- August 5th: 206

-El Paso County deaths in from July 5th- August 5th: 19

-El Paso County vaccination rate: 62.6%

-State of CO vaccination rate: 70%

-Delta Variant Cases in CO: 95.5% of new cases

-Manitou positive Cases since 7/30 (past one week): 4

Part of the discussion may include the fact that Denver City and County employees are required to be vaccinated by Sept. 30.

City council agreed to continue COVID-19 discussion in regular meetings and added to the next three agendas.

