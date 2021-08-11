SHARE IF YOU CARE: Help police in Colorado identify this couple so they can ‘solve the mystery’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police are reaching out on social media hoping for help from the public.

On Wednesday, the department shared a photograph they dug out of their files. They have no idea why someone who worked for the department in the past felt it was important to hold onto the image.

“This professional photograph of an unknown couple was located in our 1924 files,” Pueblo Police wrote on Twitter. “The only identifying information is the Tripp and York Studio in Pueblo, Colorado embossed on the packaging.”

Pueblo police are hoping the public can help them “solve the mystery.”

If you know the couple in this photo you are encouraged to contact Pueblo Police or email AKeith@kktv.com.

From the Historical files of the Pueblo Police Department



