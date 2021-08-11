Private helicopter crashes outside Chicago

PROSPECT HEIGHTS, Ill. (KKTV) - A helicopter went down just after takeoff Wednesday morning, crashing on a busy roadway outside Chicago.

CBS Chicago reports the private helicopter took off from Chicago Executive Airport sometime before 7 a.m. CST and went down a short distance away on Milwaukee Avenue. The pilot did not suffer serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The airport is located in Prospect Heights, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Chicago.

LIVE LOOK: Helicopter crash near Chicago LIVE LOOK: A helicopter crashed just after takeoff in Chicago suburb Prospect Heights. According to CBS Chicago, no injuries have been reported at this time. Posted by KKTV 11 News on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

