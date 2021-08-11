Advertisement

Police: Man arrested for tattooing child inside a McDonald’s

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal...
Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.(Laurens County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAURENS, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in Laurens, South Carolina, say a 28-year-old man is facing charges after tattooing a child inside a fast-food restaurant.

Laurens police say local resident Brandon Presha was arrested Tuesday on charges of illegal tattooing and underage tattooing.

WYFF-TV reports that Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Latimore said a judge set bond on both charges at $25,000.  

Latimore says the Aug. 6 incident came to the attention of police last week after some detectives were tagged on social media posts showing video of the child being tattooed.

Presha is being held and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School
1 person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning
File photo.
Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
Teller County inmate captured after an escape.
CAPTURED: An inmate who escaped the Teller County Jail was caught on Tuesday
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
In this Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 file photograph, the school logo of Cam the Ram is shown on the...
CSU joins growing list of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get screened twice a week
Delta variant filling CO hospital beds with younger patients
Another hot & hazy day before relief
Another Hot Day Before Relief
Coronavirus patient Joan Bronson walks across her hospital room with the help of a physical...
Overwhelmed by COVID-19: A day inside a Louisiana hospital