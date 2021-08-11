One person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot outside of a Colorado Springs elementary school.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers met the victim around Galley and Academy, who told officers they were shot at Mark Twain Elementary School in District 11.

11 News on scene saw officers investigating on school property on San Miguel between Chelton and Querida. Police say this should not impact school Wednesday and expect San Miguel to reopen before school.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police have not released suspect information at the time of this writing.

BREAKING: One person was shot at Mark Twain Elementary School around 1am. @CSPDPIO says it shouldn’t impact school today.



The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Officers haven’t released suspect information just yet. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/3BYBziQcgd — Kasia Kerridge (@KasiaKerridgeTV) August 11, 2021

