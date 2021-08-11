Advertisement

One person shot outside Colorado Springs elementary school Wednesday morning

Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School
Shooting at Mark Twain Elementary School(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:34 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was shot outside of a Colorado Springs elementary school.

Police responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. Officers met the victim around Galley and Academy, who told officers they were shot at Mark Twain Elementary School in District 11.

11 News on scene saw officers investigating on school property on San Miguel between Chelton and Querida. Police say this should not impact school Wednesday and expect San Miguel to reopen before school.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay. Police have not released suspect information at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
Teller County inmate captured after an escape.
CAPTURED: An inmate who escaped the Teller County Jail was caught on Tuesday
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday
File photo.
Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs
The injured driver was traveling in a silver car, seen here in the median near exit 132 on I-25...
Driver seriously injured in I-25 crash near Fountain

Latest News

Smoky and hot Wednesday
Smoky and hot Wednesday
08/10/21
WATCH: Bus driver shortage could impact morning & evening routes
Manitou Springs City Council work session 8/10/21.
WATCH: Manitou Springs City Council discusses COVID-19; mask requirement started on Monday
Mesa County's Clerk and Recorder is Tina Peters.
Voting equipment in a Colorado county inspected with an investigation underway