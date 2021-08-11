Advertisement

Delta variant filling CO hospital beds with younger patients

(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:16 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - UCHealth hospitals say they’re seeing more and more people hospitalized with COVID.

Right now they are at the most hospitalizations in three months. There are 149 patients in their hospitals across their network, 94 percent of those are not vaccinated. There are abut 500 in the entire state hospitalized COVID.

The hospital system is seeing younger patients in their 40s, 30s, and even 20s in the ICU because of COVID.

“It kills people who are young. It kills people who are presumably healthy. It’s not just the old that get it. And right now the younger people are getting it who are not vaccinated. And they’re the ones in our ICU.”

The chief medical officer for southern Colorado UCHealth hospitals Dr. David Steinbruner tells 11 News they have not been able to help other states that are struggling with beds because they need to focus on the increase in patients here.

His message? Get vaccinated. Even if you do get sick, you won’t get as sick as someone without the vaccine.

“So even if you’re vaccinated and you do get sick, it’s far less likely that you’re going to be very sick in our hospital and intubated or in the ICU,” Dr. Steinbruner said. “And it’s a lot less likely that you’re going to die of this. Remember this thing still kills people.”

UCHealth is holding vaccine clinics this weekend.

For more information on the clinics, click here.

