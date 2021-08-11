CSU joins growing list of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get screened twice a week

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KKTV) - One of Colorado’s biggest colleges is requiring students to be vaccinated or agree to twice-weekly screening when it comes to COVID-19.

Colorado State University announced the new policy on Wednesday. Click here to read the full letter from the CSU president, executive vice president and CSU Pandemic Preparedness Team.

CSU officials are telling students they have to submit their vaccine status or declare an exemption by Aug. 18. Mandatory twice-weekly screenings will start for all unvaccinated people on Aug. 16 and the screenings include people who have declared an exemption.

Masks will be required for all indoor university buildings at CSU, regardless of vaccine status, starting Aug. 10.

11 News has reached out to CSU-Pueblo to see if their guidance has also changed. At last update, CSU-Pueblo announced they would require vaccines for all students, faculty and staff, conditioned upon full approval of one more more vaccines by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That policy had not changed last time this article was updated on Aug. 11 at 5:15 p.m.

CU and UCCS announced a new mask policy earlier this week.

