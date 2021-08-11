Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office believe the death of a 4-year-old was the result of possible child abuse or neglect.

The sheriff’s office first learned about the death of the child on July 24 just before midnight when they received a call from Manitou Springs Police. Police were called to a hotel in the 100 block of Manitou Avenue. Early into the investigation, there was nothing suspicious about the incident and there was “no immediate cause of death” determined by the Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, detectives alongside medical professionals gathered enough information to identify the incident as a child abuse/neglect resulting in death case.

The cause and manner of death was not immediately available to the public and will be determined by the coroner. It isn’t clear if any suspects have been identified. The child was not publicly identified, but multiple witnesses were interviewed the night the investigation started.

11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office with follow-up questions and we expect to update this article or provide future articles as more information becomes available.

