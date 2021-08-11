Advertisement

Child death investigation underway in Manitou Springs

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office believe the death of a 4-year-old was the result of possible child abuse or neglect.

The sheriff’s office first learned about the death of the child on July 24 just before midnight when they received a call from Manitou Springs Police. Police were called to a hotel in the 100 block of Manitou Avenue. Early into the investigation, there was nothing suspicious about the incident and there was “no immediate cause of death” determined by the Coroner’s Office, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

On Tuesday, detectives alongside medical professionals gathered enough information to identify the incident as a child abuse/neglect resulting in death case.

The cause and manner of death was not immediately available to the public and will be determined by the coroner. It isn’t clear if any suspects have been identified. The child was not publicly identified, but multiple witnesses were interviewed the night the investigation started.

11 News has reached out to the sheriff’s office with follow-up questions and we expect to update this article or provide future articles as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday
1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City
Crash on I-25 8/9/21.
1 injured after crash and car fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

Smoky and hot Wednesday
Smoky and hot Wednesday
Comeback Cash Gift Card Giveaway.
$100 gift card offer in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine continues in Colorado
Teller County inmate captured after an escape.
CAPTURED: An inmate who escaped the Teller County Jail was caught on Tuesday
mudslides
Colorado receives millions for immediate help in I-70 closures