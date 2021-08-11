$100 gift card offer in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine continues in Colorado
DENVER (KKTV) - The “Comeback Cash Gift Card” vaccine giveaways will be continuing in Colorado this week.
The process is simple, anyone 12 and older who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the locations and times listed on this website will receive a $100 Walmart gift card, while supplies last. You can view upcoming sites and register in advance by clicking here.
SOME OF THE SITES ON WEDNESDAY 8/11:
Fremont County
Cañon City High School Parking Lot
1313 College AveCañon City, CO 81212 9AM - 3PM
Scheduling Link: https://canon-city-811-cdphe-mv.youcanbook.me
Conejos County
Family Dollar Parking Lot
217 Spruce St
La Jara, CO 81140 11AM - 7PM
Scheduling Link: https://lajara-811-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me
Pueblo County
Lamb Library Parking Lot
2525 S Pueblo Blvd,
Pueblo, CO 81005
1PM - 6PM
Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-811-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me
SOME OF THE SITES ON THURSDAY AUG. 12:
Alamosa County
Hooper Junction Store Parking Lot
Hwy 17, across from the Post Office
Hooper, CO 81136
9AM - Noon
Scheduling Link: https://hooper-812-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me
Boyd Park Parking Lot
410 12th St
Alamosa, CO 81101
2PM - 7PM Scheduling Link: https://alamosa-812-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me
Fremont County
Royal Gorge Route Railroad
300 Royal Gorge Blvd
Cañon City, CO 81212
9AM - 3PM
Scheduling Link: https://canoncity-812-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me
Pueblo County
Barkman Library Parking Lot
1300 Jerry Murphy Rd,
Pueblo, CO 81001
1PM - 6PM
Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-812-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me
SOME OF THE SITES FOR FRIDAY AUG. 13:
Pueblo County
Rawlings Library Parking Lot
100 E Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
1-6 p.m.
Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-813-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me/
Teller County
Farmer’s Market
Corner of W. South Avenue & N. Center Street, across from Woodland Park City Hall, Woodland Park, CO 80863
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Scheduling Link: https://woodlandpark-813-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me/
