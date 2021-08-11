$100 gift card offer in exchange for getting a COVID-19 vaccine continues in Colorado

DENVER (KKTV) - The “Comeback Cash Gift Card” vaccine giveaways will be continuing in Colorado this week.

The process is simple, anyone 12 and older who receives a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine at the locations and times listed on this website will receive a $100 Walmart gift card, while supplies last. You can view upcoming sites and register in advance by clicking here.

SOME OF THE SITES ON WEDNESDAY 8/11:

Fremont County

Cañon City High School Parking Lot

1313 College AveCañon City, CO 81212 9AM - 3PM

Scheduling Link: https://canon-city-811-cdphe-mv.youcanbook.me

Conejos County

Family Dollar Parking Lot

217 Spruce St

La Jara, CO 81140 11AM - 7PM

Scheduling Link: https://lajara-811-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me

Pueblo County

Lamb Library Parking Lot

2525 S Pueblo Blvd,

Pueblo, CO 81005

1PM - 6PM

Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-811-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me

SOME OF THE SITES ON THURSDAY AUG. 12:

Alamosa County

Hooper Junction Store Parking Lot

Hwy 17, across from the Post Office

Hooper, CO 81136

9AM - Noon

Scheduling Link: https://hooper-812-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me

Boyd Park Parking Lot

410 12th St

Alamosa, CO 81101

2PM - 7PM Scheduling Link: https://alamosa-812-cdphe-mvu4.youcanbook.me

Fremont County

Royal Gorge Route Railroad

300 Royal Gorge Blvd

Cañon City, CO 81212

9AM - 3PM

Scheduling Link: https://canoncity-812-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me

Pueblo County

Barkman Library Parking Lot

1300 Jerry Murphy Rd,

Pueblo, CO 81001

1PM - 6PM

Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-812-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me

SOME OF THE SITES FOR FRIDAY AUG. 13:

Pueblo County

Rawlings Library Parking Lot

100 E Abriendo Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

1-6 p.m.

Scheduling Link: https://pueblo-813-cdphe-mvu7.youcanbook.me/

Teller County

Farmer’s Market

Corner of W. South Avenue & N. Center Street, across from Woodland Park City Hall, Woodland Park, CO 80863

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Scheduling Link: https://woodlandpark-813-cdphe-mvu6.youcanbook.me/

