1 person critical following collision on Academy near Maizeland

Police on the scene of a crash at Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs on Aug. 11, 2021.
Police on the scene of a crash at Academy and Maizeland in Colorado Springs on Aug. 11, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was critically injured in a car crash near a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. at North Academy Boulevard at Academy Place, close to Academy and Maizeland.

Witnesses tell 11 News a pedestrian may have been involved in the collision, but we are still working to confirm with police.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

