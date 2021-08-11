1 person critical following collision on Academy near Maizeland

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was critically injured in a car crash near a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.

The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. at North Academy Boulevard at Academy Place, close to Academy and Maizeland.

Witnesses tell 11 News a pedestrian may have been involved in the collision, but we are still working to confirm with police.

This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.

CSPD and FD on scene of a traffic accident. South Bound lanes are closed on Academy Bl at Maizeland. @CSPDPIO — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 11, 2021

