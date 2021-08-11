1 person critical following collision on Academy near Maizeland
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:52 AM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was critically injured in a car crash near a busy Colorado Springs intersection Wednesday morning.
The collision was reported just before 10 a.m. at North Academy Boulevard at Academy Place, close to Academy and Maizeland.
Witnesses tell 11 News a pedestrian may have been involved in the collision, but we are still working to confirm with police.
This is a developing story, and we will update as we learn more.
