UCCS in Colorado Springs and CU in Boulder are requiring masks indoors

(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Both the University of Colorado Colorado Springs (UCCS) and the University of Colorado (CU) are requiring face coverings for indoor spaces on campus.

UCCS made the announcement on Monday and officials at CU shared their update on Tuesday.

“The increase in Delta variant COVID-19 cases is prompting experts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to once again recommend face coverings in crowded indoor settings for all individuals,” part of a news release from UCCS reads.

The requirement at UCCS started on Aug. 9 and includes those who have received the COVID-19 vaccine and those who have not.

The same applies for CU Boulder starting Aug. 13. Click here for more from CU.

