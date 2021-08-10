Advertisement

Some Panera-branded soups recalled due to complaints of fragments

More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.
More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread's ready-to-eat chicken tortilla soup have been recalled.(Food Safety and Inspection Service via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:45 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More than 6,300 pounds of Panera Bread’s at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup have been recalled.

The 16-ounce containers may have been contaminated with glove pieces.

The USDA notice says soup maker Blount Fine Foods “received several consumer complaints reporting pieces of gray nitrile glove in the product” but no reports of illness.

The recalled soup was made on July 1 and has a use-by-date of Sept. 9.

People who bought it are being told to throw it away or return it to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Prosecutors laying out case against Barry Morphew in Monday preliminary hearing
1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City
Jesus Mendoza-Prudente
Police: Colorado man calls police department to report killing woman

Latest News

Christina Applegate revealed she was recently diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.
Christina Applegate reveals she has multiple sclerosis
The disturbance, potential tropical cyclone six, now in the northeastern Caribbean sea, could...
Tropical storm warnings for Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Preteen gets COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday
Carlee Simon of Alachua County Schools is one of the schools officials in Florida who are...
Despite threat to salary, some Fla. school chiefs impose mask mandate
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo