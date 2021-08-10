Rockies C.J. Cron picks up NL Player of the Week honors

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron capped off an blistering week at the plate with a grand finale Sunday.

Cron was named National League Player of the Week following a four home run and 16 RBI performance over five games. Cron’s batting average for the first week of August was a outstanding .556 in series against the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

Cron’s Sunday performance was his best, smashing two home runs (including a grand slam) and raking in seven RBIs. His effort helped the Rockies to a 5-1 home record last week. Colorado is 51-61 on the season.

