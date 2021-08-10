Advertisement

Rockies C.J. Cron picks up NL Player of the Week honors

Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is congratulated by teammates the team's 7-4 win in a...
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is congratulated by teammates the team's 7-4 win in a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:44 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron capped off an blistering week at the plate with a grand finale Sunday.

Cron was named National League Player of the Week following a four home run and 16 RBI performance over five games. Cron’s batting average for the first week of August was a outstanding .556 in series against the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

Cron’s Sunday performance was his best, smashing two home runs (including a grand slam) and raking in seven RBIs. His effort helped the Rockies to a 5-1 home record last week. Colorado is 51-61 on the season.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement near the on-ramp to I-25 at exit 119 on Aug. 8, 2021.
6 detained during traffic stop in south El Paso County
One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
Jesus Mendoza-Prudente
Police: Colorado man calls police department to report killing woman
Air quality in Colorado Springs as of 6 a.m. Aug. 9, 2021.
Air quality to remain poor Monday: What you need to know
1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City

Latest News

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
5-time MVP Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame
Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC logo
Hadji Barry sets goal record in Switchbacks FC victory
Steve Atwater, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Centennial Class, speaks during the...
Broncos safety Steve Atwater enters Hall of Fame