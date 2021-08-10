Pueblo has a new police chief following city council’s confirmation Monday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo’s acting police chief was promoted Monday night to the police chief.

The mayor’s office announced on July 22 he had selected Steven “Chris” Noeller to become its next chief of police following a nationwide search. On Monday night, the city council voted 6-1 to confirm the new police chief. The one no vote was from City Council President Larry Atencio. Council President Atencio was concerned about the people who he represents, “lower income,” people not being treated the same as everyone else. You can listen to Atencio’s concerns about 1:15:00 in the video at the bottom of this article.

Noeller officially takes on the new role starting Tuesday.

“Acting Chief Noeller has shown great leadership skills and a capacity for growth,” says Mayor Nick Gradisar in a news release announcing Noeller’s promotion. “Chris is committed to using his experience and knowledge to serve Pueblo by creating a safer, healthier, and happier community for all constituents. He has broad support from the community and the department.”

Noeller has a long history with the Pueblo Police Department, having started as a patrol officer in 1996 and working his way up. He’s worn a number of hats during his 25-year career: detective, sergeant, SWAT officer and captain. In 2017, he rose to deputy police chief. In April, following longtime Chief Troy Davenport’s retirement, he became the police department’s acting chief.

