Advertisement

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:10 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has resigned over a barrage of sexual harassment allegations in a fall from grace a year after he was widely hailed nationally for his detailed daily briefings and leadership during the darkest days of COVID-19.

The third-term Democratic governor is increasingly isolated as state Assembly members move toward impeachment and allies desert him following last week’s report from state Attorney General Letitia James that detailed 11 women’s claims of sexual harassment. Cuomo has denied behaving inappropriately with any of the women who have accused him of harassment.

He had resisted calls for his resignation from top Democrats including President Biden.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday
1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City
Colorado Springs Topgolf rendering.
Topgolf Colorado Springs is scheduled to open in just a few days

Latest News

Gov. Polis at an Aug. 10, 2021 news conference in Longmont, Colorado.
Colorado receives federal approval for state hemp plan, opening door to expanding industry
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
hemp
Polis, agriculture leaders announce USDA hemp plan approval
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter