Driver seriously injured in I-25 crash near Fountain

The injured driver was traveling in a silver car, seen here in the median near exit 132 on I-25...
The injured driver was traveling in a silver car, seen here in the median near exit 132 on I-25 (Widefield/Security).(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:24 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is battling for his life after he was rear-ended on I-25 Tuesday morning.

State Patrol says the driver was traveling north on the interstate and was slowing for traffic near the 132 exit when a pickup smashed into him. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He suffered life-threatening injuries.

Troopers tell 11 News the person driving the truck was cited and released at the scene. No injuries were reported to that driver.

The collision tangled traffic on both sides of the interstate, as troopers shut down one lane on either side of the highway while investigating.

The crash remains under investigation, but drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

