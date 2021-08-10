Death investigation underway in Pueblo West as authorities ask for help in the case

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are being shared about a death investigation that is taking place in Pueblo County, but authorities are asking the public for help.

The body of Jonathan Ybarra was found in a field north of Purcell Boulevard in pueblo West back on June 8. A photo of Ybarra is at the top of this article. On Monday, more than two months after his body was found, authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them.

If you have details that can help investigators you are asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).

