CSU-Pueblo football returns to gridiron with energetic midnight workout

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year of lost football, the Thunderwolves aren’t wasting a minute.

CSU-Pueblo kicked off their 2021 workout schedule with a 12:01 a.m. practice Monday morning at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl, the earliest allowable under NCAA rules. The Pack’s 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the video, the Thunderwolves are happy to be back!

CSU-Pueblo opens their season at home Sept. 2 in a “Red Out” against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Thunderwolves finished their 2019 season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Love seeing Pack Football back! 👊 https://t.co/EGNUEGmK62 — Taylor Kilgore (@TaylorKilgore33) August 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.