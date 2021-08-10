CSU-Pueblo football returns to gridiron with energetic midnight workout
The Thunderwolves tradition continued Monday at 12:00 a.m. on the dot as the Pack get ready to return to the football field.
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year of lost football, the Thunderwolves aren’t wasting a minute.
CSU-Pueblo kicked off their 2021 workout schedule with a 12:01 a.m. practice Monday morning at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl, the earliest allowable under NCAA rules. The Pack’s 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the video, the Thunderwolves are happy to be back!
CSU-Pueblo opens their season at home Sept. 2 in a “Red Out” against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Thunderwolves finished their 2019 season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.
