Advertisement

CSU-Pueblo football returns to gridiron with energetic midnight workout

The Thunderwolves tradition continued Monday at 12:00 a.m. on the dot as the Pack get ready to return to the football field.
CSU-Pueblo football returns to the Thunderbowl for a midnight workout, marking the official...
CSU-Pueblo football returns to the Thunderbowl for a midnight workout, marking the official start of the 2021 season(CSU-Pueblo Athletics)
By Richie Cozzolino
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:53 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - After a year of lost football, the Thunderwolves aren’t wasting a minute.

CSU-Pueblo kicked off their 2021 workout schedule with a 12:01 a.m. practice Monday morning at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl, the earliest allowable under NCAA rules. The Pack’s 2020 football season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Based on the video, the Thunderwolves are happy to be back!

CSU-Pueblo opens their season at home Sept. 2 in a “Red Out” against Texas A&M-Commerce. The Thunderwolves finished their 2019 season with an 11-2 record and an appearance in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday
1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City
Crash on I-25 8/9/21.
1 injured after crash and car fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs on Monday

Latest News

CSU-PUEBLO FOOTBALL
CSU-Pueblo Football kicks off season with annual Midnight workout
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is congratulated by teammates the team's 7-4 win in a...
Rockies C.J. Cron picks up NL Player of the Week honors
Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Rockies say fan wasn’t yelling racial slur at Marlins player
Peyton Manning, left, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021, and his...
5-time MVP Peyton Manning enters Hall of Fame