Advertisement

Community pulls together to support deputy in critical condition battling COVID-19

By Chancelor Winn and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – Deputy Bobby Daffin, 37, is fighting for his life after testing positive for COVID-19.

WLOX reports he has served the southern Mississippi community for 14 years, and now the community is lifting him up as he battles the illness.

“I know he is fighting with every ounce of his heart and every ounce of his body, not only for himself but for his little girl and his family,” said Amy Davis, a friend of Daffin.

Chief Deputy Ronnie Castille told WLOX that Daffin is in critical condition and has bounced around to several medical centers as hospitals throughout the state endure a shortage of beds due to the pandemic.

“He started out in George County, wound up in Ocean Springs, and now is over in Jackson, Mississippi. So he’s made three trips, and he’s in critical condition,” Castille said. “We just, at this point, basically have been told the best thing we can do is pray for him.”

Several law enforcement agencies in the area are working together to host a fundraiser lunch for Castille on Friday.

“Basically, there’s not a lot we can do,” Castille explained. “We can’t give him blood. We can’t do anything that most people want to do for people who are ill. There’s really nothing we can offer other than this type of service and prayer. That’s it. It’s pretty much in God’s hands right now.”

The community is also holding a special prayer service Tuesday night.

Copyright 2021 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
A 130-year-old building in Pueblo was destroyed by fire on 8/9/21.
130-year-old historic wedding venue and event center in Pueblo destroyed by fire
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Alleged abuse, affair center of testimony on day 1 of Barry Morphew hearing; court continuing Tuesday
1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City
Colorado Springs Topgolf rendering.
Topgolf Colorado Springs is scheduled to open in just a few days

Latest News

Gov. Polis at an Aug. 10, 2021 news conference in Longmont, Colorado.
Colorado receives federal approval for state hemp plan, opening door to expanding industry
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigning over sexual harassment
Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect...
Vaccines lower COVID-19 reinfection chances, officials say
hemp
Polis, agriculture leaders announce USDA hemp plan approval
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Sheriff: No suspect, injuries found at Tennessee high school after report of active shooter