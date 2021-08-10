Colorado awarded $11.6M in emergency funds to repair I-70

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado will have immediate access to more than $11 million to repair I-70.

The U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday it was allotting $11.6 million in federal funds to assist CDOT in making critical repairs to the stretch of interstate running through Glenwood Canyon, which has been closed indefinitely since late last month after a series of mudslides rendered it impassable. The ongoing closure has essentially cut Western Slope communities off from the rest of the Colorado and is blocking a major commercial artery for the state. According to CDOT, I-70 sees average daily traffic of 17,000 vehicles, of which more than 2,200 are trucks.

Prior to the most recent closure, the interstate was closed through Glenwood Canyon a dozen times in a single month (June 26-July 28) for flash flood warnings and smaller mudslides.

“The damage to I-70 represents an immediate threat to the economy of the region and the safety of the public,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “These emergency relief funds reflect our commitment to helping Colorado respond to this emergency—and in the months and years ahead, this department will continue working to make all our infrastructure safer and more resilient for the traveling public.”

“We are thrilled to have such close coordination with our federal partners to ensure federal resources are quickly on their way to Colorado,” said Gov. Jared Polis, who issued a state disaster declaration on Aug. 6 and has been seeking federal funding to hasten the interstate’s reopening. “Crews and staff across state government are working in all-hands-on-deck mode to deal with the devastating damage to Glenwood Canyon and I-70, and having the same level of support from federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration ensures we can keep working at a rapid pace to restore this economic and recreation highway.”

The funds would be used to reimburse CDOT for work related to re-opening I-70 to traffic, including the removal of material from I-70, stabilizing slopes, and conducting surveys and assessments of damage to structures, the Colorado Department of Transportation said. The funds will also go toward maintaining traffic safety along lengthy detour routes.

“FHWA will continue to provide coordination and technical assistance, as well as these financial resources, to Colorado so that the state can safely and expeditiously repair this important interstate relied on by communities in the region and suppliers across the country,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said.

