CAPTURED: An inmate who escaped the Teller County Jail was caught on Tuesday

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Teller County Sheriff’s Office captured an escaped inmate on Tuesday.

The inmate was located and taken into custody at about 3:45 p.m. in Canon City.

“Thanks to everyone that has called in tips and the numerous individuals that assisted with this search,” part of a press release from the Teller County Sheriff’s Office reads. “It is because of diligent community members that we were able to accomplish this mission so quickly.”

On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced they were searching for Chancey Ray Colwell.

An inmate has escaped from Teller County Jail. There is no need to shelter in place at this time. Expect heavy Law Enforcement traffic in the area and please report anything suspicious to Teller County Sheriff's Office. 719-687-9652 Booking Photo: Colwell, Chancey Ray pic.twitter.com/DPJoSjwaIc — Deputy Bunting, PIO (@TCSOPIO) August 6, 2021

Colwell was being held at the Teller County Jail for allegedly firing shots at officers in 2020. Click here to read more. Last Monday, was sentenced to 34 years in the Department of Corrections.

Colwell escaped from the Teller County Detention Facility in Divide, Colorado at 2:55 a.m. Friday.

Deputies were searching for the inmate at a checkpoint near Highway 24 and Piney Point in Teller County. Deputies were stopping all eastbound traffic headed towards Woodland park to search cars for the inmate. All roads have since reopened.

According to the Teller County Sheriff’s office, Colwell was “assigned as an inmate worker for the past 2 months and during the performance of his duties, he managed to escape.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.