1 injured after crash and car fire off I-25 in Colorado Springs on Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person was taken to the hospital Monday night following a crash off I-25 on Monday.

Colorado Springs Police received the call at about 6:52 p.m. just north of the Interquest exit on the north side of the city. A single vehicle crashed and caught fire on the southbound side of the highway.

Last time this article was updated at about 7:30 p.m., only one lane was blocked on I-25. Click here for updates from CDOT.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Details on how serious the person was injured were not available at the time of this writing. Depending on the circumstances of the crash, this article may or may not be updated. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a crash that may have an impact on traffic.

