UCHealth adds more vaccine clinics as Delta variant spreads

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Right now, UCHealth is dealing with the most COVID-19 patients in their network in nearly three months.

They say it’s because of the Delta variant, and patients are getting younger. They are adding more vaccine clinics to get more people protected.

Health care workers are also hoping to get more shots into arms as kids go back to school--and as more kids are gearing up to go back to class, some are getting more supplies than just pencils and notebooks.

“I would rather have it than not have it at this point,” Xavier Gutierrez, a soon-to-be eighth grader said. “I don’t know how this new school year is going to pan out.”

The hospital system says cases are steadily trending up and now hospitalizations are increasing too.

“The Delta variant has proven to be highly contagious and it is clearly making people quite sick,” Carolyn Carroll Flynn, the nurse manager of COVID vaccine clinics for UCHealth said. “We saw our numbers jump significantly from last Friday to when I came into work on Monday.”

As of this weekend, 63 percent of the eligible population in El Paso County has at least one dose of the vaccine according to estimates from the state health department. The vaccination rate is steady, but much slower than the spring.

“I wish it was a higher number to be honest. I think we will probably land around 100 today,” Flynn said when asked about the number of patients getting a vaccine on Saturday.

The hospital system is hoping more people will come through those doors, including kids over the age of 12 who are able to get the Pfizer vaccine.

Many local school districts are releasing their COVID protocols for students. Two of the biggest districts in our area, D-60 and D-20, are not requiring masks.

“Just staying safe, like if you’re vaccinated then it’s just lowering the chances for more COVID cases,” Gutierrez said.

“At the end of the day it is everyone’s choice,” Flynn added. “I think the other thing to remember is not only are you protecting yourself, but you’re protecting those around you.”

UCHealth will be offering vaccine clinics this coming Friday and Saturday at the Memorial Administrative Center, near Memorial Park, from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No appointment is necessary.

Friday will be Pfizer. Saturday will be Johnson and Johnson.

People can also come in and ask questions to workers there about the vaccine if they have any.

