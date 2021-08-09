Advertisement

Topgolf Colorado Springs is scheduled to open in just a few days

Colorado Springs Topgolf rendering.
Colorado Springs Topgolf rendering.(Topgolf Entertainment Group)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Topgolf Colorado Springs is scheduled to open this Friday!

Click here for more information on the unique golf experience.

The new facility is at the Polaris Pointe complex at the Powers Boulevard and I-25 interchange that is being constructed. This will be Topgolf’s third venue in the state of Colorado and the first in Colorado Springs. The other two locations are in Centennial and Thornton.

“We have a deep connection with our many guests in Colorado and are thrilled to be opening our third venue in the state,” said Topgolf Chief Operating Officer for U.S. Venues Gen Gray. “We can’t wait to welcome the community of Colorado Springs and introduce them to the fun and energetic experience that people of all ages can only get at Topgolf.”

The Colorado Springs location will be a two-level venue that is “fully equipped” with Topgolf’s Toptracer technology.

