Pueblo firefighters called to Albany Event and Banquet Center on Monday

Fire in Pueblo 8/9/21.
Fire in Pueblo 8/9/21.(Pueblo Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:25 PM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a historical building in Pueblo on Monday for a fire.

Smoke was visible starting just before 4 p.m. at the ALbany Event and Banquet Center, located off Albany Avenue between E. 7th Street and E. 8th street in downtown Pueblo.

11 News has a crew headed to the scene where firefighters are expected to provide an update. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

