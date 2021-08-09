Prosecutors laying out case against Barry Morphew in Monday preliminary hearing

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Fifteen months after a Colorado woman disappeared on a bike ride, the case against her husband is moving closer to trial.

A combined preliminary hearing/proof evident presumption great hearing for Barry Morphew started just after 8 Monday morning inside a small Salida courtroom. Over the four days allotted for the hearings (Aug. 9-10 and 23-24), prosecutors are expected to lay out why they believe Morphew killed his wife Suzanne.

Suzanne Morphew was reported missing by a neighbor on Mother’s Day 2020, having gone out for a ride near her Chaffee County home and never returned. While the case began as a missing persons case, authorities no longer believe she’s alive. To date, she has not been found.

Morphew, who at one time pleaded on camera for his wife’s safe return, is the prime suspect in her suspected murder. He is charged with murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant. He was arrested 360 days following his wife’s disappearance, but to date, court papers have remained sealed and law enforcement have given limited insight as to why he is suspected in the case.

