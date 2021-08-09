Advertisement

Marlins’ Brinson target of fan’s racial slur in at Colorado Rockies game

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Colorado Rockies generic graphic(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:47 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday.

The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

The Rockies condemned the fan’s conduct in a statement released Sunday night, saying they are “disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson.”

