Marlins’ Brinson target of fan’s racial slur in at Colorado Rockies game

DENVER (AP) - Lewis Brinson of the Miami Marlins was targeted by a fan at Coors Field who repeatedly shouted a racial slur at the Black outfielder when he batted in the ninth inning Sunday.

The slur was clearly heard on the Bally Sports Florida telecast of the Marlins’ 13-8 loss to the Colorado Rockies. Marlins spokesman Jason Latimer said the team was aware of the clip.

The Rockies condemned the fan’s conduct in a statement released Sunday night, saying they are “disgusted at the racial slur by a fan directed at the Marlins’ Lewis Brinson.”

A statement from the Colorado Rockies regarding the racial slur incident at the end of today's game: pic.twitter.com/85uN3f1pFZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) August 9, 2021

8/8/2021 9:14:18 PM (GMT -6:00)