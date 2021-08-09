Advertisement

Investigaton underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs

One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:31 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in the northern part of the city.

It happened near the Talon Hill apartment complex on Peregrine Vista Heights around 10:00 p.m. Sunday. That’s near Voyager Parkway.

Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. That person is expected to be OK.

Police say it’s early in the investigation, but right now they believe it is a “random” shooting.

No word yet on suspect(s) or a car description.

Call CSPD if you have any information at (719) 444-7000.

If you want to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

We will update this article if more information is released.

