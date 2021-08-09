Inmate dead following assault by fellow prisoner at Colorado State Penitentiary

CANON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - An inmate at the Colorado State Penitentiary died late last week after he was assaulted by a fellow prisoner, the Colorado Department of Corrections has confirmed.

The DOC says guards saw suspect Glen Young attack 23-year-old Gerardo Banda and quickly separated them, but Banda was already critically injured.

“Staff was able to secure the unit and provide medical attention to Banda who was seriously injured. Banda was transported by ambulance to St. Thomas More Hospital in Canon City where he was subsequently transported via flight for life to Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs,” the DOC said.

Banda died Aug. 5, one day after the assault.

The Office of the Inspector General is now investigating the incident. Charges against Young, 35, are pending the results of the investigation.

Authorities say the assault last 15 seconds but have declined to release any other information on the incident.

