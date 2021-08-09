Frontier Airlines adding flights between Grand Junction and Denver as I-70 closure continues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With no easy way to Grand Junction amid the ongoing I-70 closure, Colorado-based Frontier Airlines says it will be offering more flights to the city from Denver -- and at a cheaper price.

I-70 has been closed in Glenwood Canyon since late last month after a series of mudslides rendered it impassable. Gov. Jared Polis issued a state disaster declaration Aug. 6 and is seeking federal funding to help hasten its reopening. While Grand Junction isn’t entirely cut off from the rest of the state -- CDOT does have a detour in place -- it adds hours to the drive to the already remote community.

Frontier introduced thrice weekly flights between Denver and Grand Junction in June. For the next two weeks, it will offer a fourth round-trip flight, with tickets as low as $70. The company says depending on how popular these flights prove, there’s a chance it’ll continue to offer the extra weekly flight in the future.

“Frontier quickly adding additional flights and offering promotional fares reflects their commitment to Colorado and doing what they can to help during this challenging time. We are grateful for their support and partnership,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki told sister station KKCO.

Frontier says the new flights will be on Aug. 14 and Aug. 21, which are both Saturdays. To check for flight availability, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.