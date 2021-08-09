Advertisement

CPW says a bear in Colorado was able to get into 8 unlocked vehicles in one night

A bear was able to access 8 unlocked cars in Colorado in one night.
A bear was able to access 8 unlocked cars in Colorado in one night.(CPW)
By Tony Keith
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:36 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The state wildlife agency in Colorado is sending out a reminder about securing your vehicle after a bear managed to get into eight cars in one night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the following tweet recently:

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident involving the cars happened along the Fall River Road corridor in Estes Park, but that this type of activity could happen anywhere in bear country.

