CPW says a bear in Colorado was able to get into 8 unlocked vehicles in one night

ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The state wildlife agency in Colorado is sending out a reminder about securing your vehicle after a bear managed to get into eight cars in one night.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared the following tweet recently:

In @TownofEstesPark, Wildlife Officer Rylands observed 8 vehicles overnight that a bear got into. ALL 8 vehicles were UNLOCKED.



While not all of the vehicles had food or attractants, some bears go from car to car just to see if they’re unlocked, then hope to find food. pic.twitter.com/DzDnmPMQ1o — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the incident involving the cars happened along the Fall River Road corridor in Estes Park, but that this type of activity could happen anywhere in bear country.

