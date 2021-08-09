Advertisement

1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City

(Source: AP Images)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was thrown from a car and killed after flipping the vehicle off the interstate early Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol says the driver was traveling on northbound I-25 between Colorado City and Pueblo when they lost control and rolled the car. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

The crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. near mile marker 83.

State Patrol says the vehicle is off the side of the road and is not blocking lanes. The right northbound lane is currently closed, however, due to debris.

No other information was available at the time of this writing.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement near the on-ramp to I-25 at exit 119 on Aug. 8, 2021.
6 detained during traffic stop in south El Paso County
Jesus Mendoza-Prudente
Police: Colorado man calls police department to report killing woman
The air quality in Colorado Springs is expected to get worse in the upcoming days.
Air quality expected to be worse over weekend: What you need to know
Police: Man assaults and kidnaps ex, holds her for hours
Colorado Springs police say a car hit a fire hydrant and light pole Saturday morning. The crash...
Some roads back open Saturday after vehicle reportedly hits fire hydrant

Latest News

Colorado Rockies generic graphic
Marlins’ Brinson target of fan’s racial slur in at Colorado Rockies game
Dutch Bros in downtown Colorado Springs is also being impacted by this smoke. On Sunday the...
Smoky skies keeping people inside; local businesses seeing an impact
One person was shot off Peregrine Vista Heights on Sunday.
Investigation underway after one shot in north Colorado Springs
Hot and SMOKY start to the week!
Hot day with more smoke