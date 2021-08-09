1 killed in rollover crash near Colorado City

COLORADO CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver was thrown from a car and killed after flipping the vehicle off the interstate early Monday morning.

A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol says the driver was traveling on northbound I-25 between Colorado City and Pueblo when they lost control and rolled the car. The driver was the only person in the vehicle, and no other cars were involved.

The crash was reported at 3:50 a.m. near mile marker 83.

State Patrol says the vehicle is off the side of the road and is not blocking lanes. The right northbound lane is currently closed, however, due to debris.

No other information was available at the time of this writing.

