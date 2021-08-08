Advertisement

Smoky skies keeping people inside; local businesses seeing an impact

Local businesses are being impacted by the smokey skies that have been hovering over Colorado...
Local businesses are being impacted by the smokey skies that have been hovering over Colorado Springs all weekend.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local businesses are seeing a decrease in customers this weekend as the smoky skies continue to hover over Colorado Springs. The air quality this entire weekend has been low. Health officials have been urging residents to keep their windows closed so the smoke is not in your home and to stay inside as much as possible, and residents have been listening.

On a typical Sunday, downtown Colorado Springs is busy, but today only a few people decided to head outside because of this weather.

Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, in downtown Colorado Springs, tells 11 News the tables that sit outside the restaurant are usually packed, but this weekend has been very unusual. “We’ve stayed fairly busy but the patio is very dead. No one wants to sit outside in the heat, or the smog, the grossness so it’s been a little bit slower outside. They’re just like it’s two smoggy, it’s not fun to sit outside and people’s allergies are too much,” says Carelyn Mayberry, the manager and bartender at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub.

Dutch Bros in downtown Colorado Springs is also being impacted by this smoke. On Sunday the business put out a sign for customers saying “we will be taking your order at the window due to extreme weather”.

Dutch Bros in downtown Colorado Springs is also being impacted by this smoke. On Sunday the...
Dutch Bros in downtown Colorado Springs is also being impacted by this smoke. On Sunday the business put out a sign for customers saying “we will be taking your order at the window due to extreme weather”.(KKTV)

We all know the air quality this weekend has been unhealthy as the smoke from the wildfires in California continue to burn, and according our 11 Breaking Weather team the smoke should hang around into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The air quality in Colorado Springs is expected to get worse in the upcoming days.
Air quality expected to be worse over weekend: What you need to know
Colorado Springs police say a car hit a fire hydrant and light pole Saturday morning. The crash...
Some roads back open Saturday after vehicle reportedly hits fire hydrant
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that William Nichols Stewart will be...
El Paso County Sheriff warns residents of ‘sexually violent predator’ moving into the area
File photo.
1 killed, another seriously injured in shooting near Coors Field
Pueblo Police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her sone Thursday night.
Pueblo police locate woman accused of putting her child in the trunk of a car

Latest News

Police: Man assaults and kidnaps ex, holds her for hours
Law enforcement near the on-ramp to I-25 at exit 119 on Aug. 8, 2021.
6 detained during traffic stop in south El Paso County
Jesus Mendoza-Prudente
Police: Colorado man calls police department to report killing woman
The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles
New Colorado DMV check-in feature launching Monday allows drivers to wait somewhere other than the DMV