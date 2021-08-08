Smoky skies keeping people inside; local businesses seeing an impact

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Local businesses are seeing a decrease in customers this weekend as the smoky skies continue to hover over Colorado Springs. The air quality this entire weekend has been low. Health officials have been urging residents to keep their windows closed so the smoke is not in your home and to stay inside as much as possible, and residents have been listening.

On a typical Sunday, downtown Colorado Springs is busy, but today only a few people decided to head outside because of this weather.

Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub, in downtown Colorado Springs, tells 11 News the tables that sit outside the restaurant are usually packed, but this weekend has been very unusual. “We’ve stayed fairly busy but the patio is very dead. No one wants to sit outside in the heat, or the smog, the grossness so it’s been a little bit slower outside. They’re just like it’s two smoggy, it’s not fun to sit outside and people’s allergies are too much,” says Carelyn Mayberry, the manager and bartender at Jack Quinn’s Irish Pub.

Dutch Bros in downtown Colorado Springs is also being impacted by this smoke. On Sunday the business put out a sign for customers saying “we will be taking your order at the window due to extreme weather”.

We all know the air quality this weekend has been unhealthy as the smoke from the wildfires in California continue to burn, and according our 11 Breaking Weather team the smoke should hang around into early next week.

