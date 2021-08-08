Advertisement

Smoke sticks around Sunday

Will thin out just a bit...
By Luke Victor
Published: Jul. 9, 2020 at 7:47 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Smoky skies will stick around the rest of this evening with temps dropping into the 50s/60s for most.

SUNDAY: Plan on more smoky skies tomorrow...we will see the smoke thin out just a little bit, but it will still be a pretty nasty day out there. Expect 90s for Colorado Springs, with upper 90s and triple digits from Pueblo through the HWY 50 corridor. We’ll stay dry for most of the day. Just keep in mind to limit outdoor activity if you have sensitivity to heavier smoke conditions.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Smoky skies will likely continue to thin a bit, but be noticeable throughout the week. We’re also tracking a warm up too. Expect highs to make their way into the mid 90s for Colorado Springs, with low to mid 100s across the HWY 50 corridor. We’re headed into a pretty dry stretch too, so don’t expect much in the way of rain or storms for much of the week. A weak cold front will bump down temperatures 5 or so degrees by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pueblo Police located 33-year-old Chelsea Trujillo and her sone Thursday night.
Pueblo police locate woman accused of putting her child in the trunk of a car
Arrest photo for Chancey Ray Colwell
Teller County Sheriff’s Office searching inmate that escaped Friday morning
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has been notified that William Nichols Stewart will be...
El Paso County Sheriff warns residents of ‘sexually violent predator’ moving into the area
Alexis Saborit was charged Friday with second-degree intentional murder in the knife attack on...
Man charged with beheading woman in Minneapolis suburb
Glenwood Canyon I-70 Closure 07/31-08/1
I-70 Mudslides changed the path of Colorado River

Latest News

Smoky skies blast in Saturday
Smoky skies blast in Saturday
Spot storms today, large plume of smoke headed our way
Spot storms today, large plume of smoke headed our way
8.6.21
A few storms today
Spotty storms Friday
Spotty storms Friday