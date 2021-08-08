Smoke sticks around Sunday

TONIGHT: Smoky skies will stick around the rest of this evening with temps dropping into the 50s/60s for most.

SUNDAY: Plan on more smoky skies tomorrow...we will see the smoke thin out just a little bit, but it will still be a pretty nasty day out there. Expect 90s for Colorado Springs, with upper 90s and triple digits from Pueblo through the HWY 50 corridor. We’ll stay dry for most of the day. Just keep in mind to limit outdoor activity if you have sensitivity to heavier smoke conditions.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Smoky skies will likely continue to thin a bit, but be noticeable throughout the week. We’re also tracking a warm up too. Expect highs to make their way into the mid 90s for Colorado Springs, with low to mid 100s across the HWY 50 corridor. We’re headed into a pretty dry stretch too, so don’t expect much in the way of rain or storms for much of the week. A weak cold front will bump down temperatures 5 or so degrees by the middle of the week.

