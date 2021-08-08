Advertisement

Police: Man assaults and kidnaps ex, holds her for hours

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:03 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is facing numerous charges after allegedly kidnapping his ex-girlfriend and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Police say the suspect spent the last month stalking his former girlfriend before breaking into her home Friday night. He waited in her empty apartment until she came home.

“Upon the victim’s return, the suspect confronted her about her new boyfriend and immediately assaulted her causing serious injury. The suspect then sexually assaulted the victim,” police said.

The suspect then forced his ex into a car and drove her to his home, where he held her for 10 hours and sexually assaulted her several more times. He eventually fell asleep, and the victim was able to get to a phone and call 911.

“Patrol officers from CSPD arrived on scene and immediately removed the victim from the situation and took the suspect into custody,” police said.

The suspect faces a laundry list of charges, including first-degree kidnapping, sexual assault, second-degree assault and first-degree burglary.

